Europe Welding Equipment Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Welding Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Welding Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the European welding equipment market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, production statistics, and geographical coverage are covered in the report.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Insights on Steel Consumption Trends in Europe

European steel industry is getting back onto a more stable footing, with employment and production levels stable or rising. Imports stalled slightly in 2017 after years of relentless growth, and the expansion of steel-using sectors continued. The overall market situation of the steel sector is relatively positive. Apparent consumption increased by 1.3% in 2017, to 159 million metric ton. Indexed steel use was up by 4.8% in construction, by 3.7% in automotive, by 6% in mechanical engineering, and by just over 7% in tubes. According to industry sources, majority of the steel consumption in Europe happens through welding process, which represents an increased trend for the welding activity in the region. Additionally, this is a good opportunity for the equipment manufacturers to tap the growing market.

Furthermore, higher steel consumption is anticipated to provide more job opportunities for welders in the region. Europe is focusing heavily on implementing training modules to provide skilled workers for the welding industry. Weld 4.0 will have a profound impact on the skills and competences required of welding professionals, as well as learning methodologies, bringing them into the Digital Age. As most companies in Europe continue powering ahead to get into the Digital Age of Industry 4.0, they need to ensure that their professionals’ qualifications are updated with digital welding skills and competences to keep up with these changes.

Spotlight on the Russian Welding Industry

Growth in the Russian oil and gas industry has allowed the welded pipes market to expand in the country. This growth, coupled with the government’s plans to develop new plants in the future, has created a positive wave in the welding equipment market in Russia. In Russia, the oil and gas industry is the major contributor to the economy, and it accounts for 16% of GDP, 52% of government budget revenues, and 70% of total exports. The Russian oil and gas industry witnessed heavy investments from major companies, like Gazprom, Tatneft, Lukoil, and Rosneft. In the recent years, the value of RUB declined in the global market, resulting in low costs for entry and equipment. Russia imports several types of welding equipment from other European countries, China, and the United States, as its domestic production is low. In Russia, the import share of welding equipment is increasing significantly. In Russia, almost all the machinery and raw materials required for the production of welding equipment have to be imported. Thus, it is essential for companies to invest in R&D of the market studied, along with implementation of state-initiated programs for the enhancing the production capacities of welding equipment.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe Welding Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends – Robotics and Automation

3.3 Insights on the Steel Industry

3.4 Role of E-Commerce – Analyst View

3.5 Brief on the Global Industrial Laser Market and Opportunity for Laser Welding

3.6 Spotlight on Disruptive Welding Techniques*

4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Welding Equipment

5.1.2 Welding Consumables

5.2 By Process

5.2.1 Arc Welding

5.2.2 Gas Welding

5.2.3 Soldering and Brazing

5.2.4 Other Processes (Resistance Welding, Forge Welding, etc.)

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Construction and Infrastructure

5.3.2 Oil and Gas

5.3.3 Energy and Power

5.3.4 Automotive and Shipbuilding

5.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.6 Heavy Engineering

5.3.7 Railways

5.3.8 Other End Users

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Russia

5.4.6 Finland

5.4.7 Netherlands

5.4.8 Belgium

5.4.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Concentration Overview

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (Air Liquide)

7.2 Kemppi Oy

7.3 Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget (ESAB)

7.4 Amada Co. Ltd

7.5 Colfax Corporation

7.6 Fronius International GmbH

7.7 EWM AG

7.8 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

7.9 Hobart Welders

7.10 Denyo Co. Ltd

7.11 W. W. Grainger Inc

7.12 Obara Corporation

7.13 Polysoude SAS

7.14 CEBORA S.p.A

7.15 TRUMPF Group

7.16 voestalpine Group*

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Insights on Capital Flows

8.2 Economic Statistics of Key Countries � Manufacturing Sector Contribution to Economy

8.3 External Trade Statistics of the Welding Market � Export and Import, by Product-key Countries*

9 DISCLAIMER

