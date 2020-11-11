Facility Management Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Facility Management Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
Facility management encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure the functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process, and technology. Also, facility management is the coordination of a facility’s operations meant to make the organization as a whole more effective at what it does. The facility management is applied in various industry verticals like retail, education, and healthcare, among others as per the need of the business.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Integrated Facility Management to Witness Higher Growth Rate
– Integrated facility management is a method of combining many (or all) of the office related services and processes under one vendor and management team. IFM streamlines internal and vendor-related communication, simplifying day-to-day operations management, and improving productivity in the organization.
– With multiple vendors working on different components of the organization, redundancy and overlap are inevitable. Costs are also an important factor of concern as different teams spend their time and money on initiatives that do not align with the company’s future goals. With IFM, inefficiency and unnecessary expenditure become easy to identify, since there is greater visibility.
– The North American region has largely set the global standard for integrated facility management (IFM) services, owing to the home presence of large contract management and real estate firms. The North American market has a presence of large nationally and internationally operating IFM companies from the backgrounds of technical FM, property management, and support services.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Latest technological breakthroughs in the North American region have assisted the advancement of facility management solutions that makes the overall processes highly efficient and significantly improve accuracy in various applications.
– There have been a series of new solutions, mergers and acquisitions in the North American region to take advantage of this opportunity. The primary driver behind these investments are the continuous evolution and increasing application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.
– With these series of investments, IT and telecom, BFSI, real estate, and healthcare applications in North America are set to boom over the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Facility Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of Cloud-Based Services
4.3.2 Changing Work Culture in Organizations
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Managerial Awareness
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Single
5.1.2 Bundled
5.1.3 IFM
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Services
5.2.2 Managed Services
5.3 By Solution
5.3.1 Strategic Planning and Project Management
5.3.2 Workplace and Relocation Management
5.3.3 Sustainability Management
5.3.4 Maintenance Management
5.3.5 Other Solutions
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 IT and Telecommunications
5.4.2 Healthcare
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Education
5.4.5 BFSI
5.4.6 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Archibus Inc.
6.1.2 CA Technologies
6.1.3 FM System Inc.
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 iOffice Corporation
6.1.6 Oracle Corporation
6.1.7 Planon Corporation
6.1.8 SAP SE
6.1.9 Satnav Technologies
6.1.10 Trimble Navigation Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
