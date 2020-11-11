Facility Management Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Facility Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Facility Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245072

Scope of the Report:

Facility management encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure the functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process, and technology. Also, facility management is the coordination of a facility’s operations meant to make the organization as a whole more effective at what it does. The facility management is applied in various industry verticals like retail, education, and healthcare, among others as per the need of the business.

Market Overview:

The facility management market was valued at USD 35.92 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 72.43 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period of 2019–2024.

– Facility management (FM) includes management methods and techniques for building management, infrastructure management for an organization and also the means of overall harmonization of the work environment in an organization. This system standardizes services and streamlines processes for an organization.

– The increased spending on the infrastructural aspect can be cited as one of the major drivers for the growth of the FM market. Moreover, the increasing focus on optimization processes and energy efficiency improvements are the main driving forces for the development of the facility management market.

– Along with this, real estate, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector are also a few industry verticals which have witnessed high infrastructural growth. These verticals mentioned above constitute the primary end users of facility management solutions, owing to the growing need for integrating data from operational facilities into other business applications.

– However, security concerns related to the safety of devices and networks is one of the factors restraining the market growth. Increasing security breaches and growing threats of cybercrime groups are creating skepticism, thus affecting the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Archibus Inc.

CA Technologies

FM System Inc.

IBM Corporation

iOffice Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planon Corporation

SAP SE

Satnav Technologies