Failure Analysis Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Failure analysis is the systematic investigation of a part failure with the objectives of determining the root causes of failure and the corrective actions needed to prevent future failures. The failure analysis techniques are used in various end-user verticals like automotive, oil and gas, defense, etc.

The market for failure analysis was valued at USD 6.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 9.26 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

– Failure analysis is a process in which a failed product is investigated/examined to determine what caused it to fail. There are several methods that failure analysts use, for example, failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), Ishikawa “fishbone” diagrams or fault-tree analysis (FTA).

– Understanding what caused one product to fail may help in improving next-generation versions of the product or other products. By performing a failure analysis on a product, critical information about the design process, manufacturing processes, material properties, or actual service conditions can be determined, in order to make the product safer or improve the next iteration.

– One area where failure analysis is used extensively is for finding the cause of vehicular accidents. Private and commercial vehicle accidents can result in severe property damage, bodily injury, and even loss of life. In India alone, more than 140,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2017. Mechanical failure analysis is seen as a possible remedy to find the cause of the accident, if it is related to any mechanical component.

– Moreover, turbines, jet engines, and other delicate rotating machinery are prevalent in numerous industries, such as heavy construction, aerospace, mining, and power generation. Rotating machinery failure can have calamitous financial consequences, in addition to the physical damage that may be caused as well. Major Key Players:

Presto Engineering Inc.

IBM Corporation (IBM Global Services)

Rood Microtec GmbH

EAG Inc.

MASER Engineering BV

NanoScope Services Ltd

CoreTest Technologies

TEC Materials Testing

McDowell Owens Engineering Inc.

Leonard C Quick & Associates Inc.

Crane Engineering