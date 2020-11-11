Failure Analysis Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Failure Analysis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Failure Analysis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Failure analysis is the systematic investigation of a part failure with the objectives of determining the root causes of failure and the corrective actions needed to prevent future failures. The failure analysis techniques are used in various end-user verticals like automotive, oil and gas, defense, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector is Driving the Demand for Failure Analysis
– The automotive industry continually faces new challenges, as the demand for inexpensive and high-quality components increases. Extreme diligence must be maintained to ensure that such components are designed and manufactured with sufficient quality, in order to endure a variety of service environments.
– Recently, Asia-Pacific witnessed a considerable growth in the automotive industry, owing to the increasing demand for passenger as well as advanced vehicles. The passenger vehicles however, find increased usage due to population density in the region. Therefore, the increasing production of passenger and luxury cars is driving the market growth in the region.
– The automobile component may fail for different failure modes, causing severe accidents and therefore it is important to identify the failure mode for which the automobile component fails more frequently.
– Failure analysis is also done to establish the cause of an accident, wherein analysis is employed to see which component in the automotive caused the accident.
North America occupies the Largest Market Share
– North America, majorly owing to the United States is one of the earliest adopters of failure analysis techniques, originally introduced to ensure no major disruptions occur in the existing business models.
– The country is home to a majority of the dominant industries. For instance, the automotive sector in the country is ruled by General Motors and Ford, who rely heavily on automation.
– Furthermore, the United States is one the leaders in terms of crude oil production and has several oil rigs spread out across the North American continent. After the devastating effects of various oil rig accidents, the most notable being the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that occurred in 2010, discharging over 4.5 million barrels of oil into the sea due to a mechanical failure, the need for failure analysis techniques is being felt more acutely.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Failure Analysis Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Ageing Infrastructure and Increasing Need For Maintenance
4.3.2 Technological Advancements Drive the Market Growth
4.3.3 Innovation in Materials, Design, and Production Methods
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Equipment Cost Challenge the Market
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOTS ( TECHNIQUE)
5.1 Failure Modes Effect analysis (FMEA)
5.1.1 Failure Modes, Effects and criticality analysis (FMECA)
5.1.2 Functional Failure Analysis
5.1.3 Destructive Physical Analysis
5.1.4 Physics of failure Analysis
5.1.5 Fault Tree Analysis(FTA)
5.1.6 Other Failure Mode Effect Analysis
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Technology
6.1.1 Secondary ION Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)
6.1.2 Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)
6.1.3 Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)
6.1.4 Other Technologies
6.2 By Equipment
6.2.1 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)
6.2.2 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System
6.2.3 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
6.2.4 Dual Beam System
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 Automotive
6.3.2 Oil and Gas
6.3.3 Defense
6.3.4 Construction
6.3.5 Manufacturing
6.3.6 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Presto Engineering Inc.
7.1.2 IBM Corporation (IBM Global Services)
7.1.3 Rood Microtec GmbH
7.1.4 EAG Inc.
7.1.5 MASER Engineering BV
7.1.6 NanoScope Services Ltd
7.1.7 CoreTest Technologies
7.1.8 TEC Materials Testing
7.1.9 McDowell Owens Engineering Inc.
7.1.10 Leonard C Quick & Associates Inc.
7.1.11 Crane Engineering
7.1.12 Exponent Inc.
8 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
