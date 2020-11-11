Feed Amino Acids Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Feed Amino Acids Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Feed Amino Acids market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Depending on whether the animal body can synthesize the amino acids or not, they are classified into essential and non-essential amino acids. Lysine, methionine, and threonine are among the most essential amino acids that should be included in the animal feed for better nutrition.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Changing Demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America
The demand for meat-based food products is rising in the Asia-Pacific and South American regions, especially in China, India, Brazil, Argentina, etc., with rapid economic growth in the regions. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes. Apart from improving nutritional value, feed enzymes are gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement, with concern over the environment. The increase in demand can be attributed to the continuous economic growth of countries in these regions that have led to change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyle; the impact of globalization and urbanization tend to change the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment more in terms of their food habits. The food habits and eating patterns have shifted from cereal and vegetable-based to more meat protein-based currently. China is the leading meat consumer in the region, because of fast economic growth, changing food patterns, and increased meat production in the country. Meanwhile the demand growth is positive, end-user awareness and the conservative approach toward the feed sector are expected to remain a challenge for the industry’s growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Vietnam and Thailand are estimated to be the fastest-growing consumer markets for meat-based products. India is a potential market, due to the increased intensive farming system.
China Dominate the Global Market
China is attractive for business growth. Economic growth, the industrialization of the livestock industry, increasing awareness among farmers, and government support are the major factors driving the market in the region. In the feed industry, Chiatai Macro of Thailand and Ajinomoto of Japan have both set up their joint ventures in China to produce feed grade lysine. Roune-Planc has set up a joint venture in Tianjin to produce feed grade methionine. The animal feed additive market in China is regulated by a legal system with registration, permit and supervision, and inspection. The responsible government departments are the State Ministry of Agriculture and the feed administration departments at the provincial level. New Entrants and investors in the Chinese animal feed additive market are required to abide by the numerous, complicated regulations. The importance of food safety has increased in the country, as the government undertook significant steps and formulated regulations regarding the same, such as the Food Safety Law in 2015.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Feed Amino Acids Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Study Deliverables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Tryptophan
5.1.2 Lysine
5.1.3 Methionine
5.1.4 Threonine
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 Animal Type
5.2.1 Ruminants
5.2.2 Poultry
5.2.3 Other Animal Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Belgium
5.3.2.8 Netherlands
5.3.2.9 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Egypt
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 The Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.3.2 Novus International
6.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd
6.3.4 Evonik
6.3.5 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
6.3.6 Adisseo France SAS
6.3.7 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co. Ltd
6.3.8 Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd
6.3.9 Kemin Industries Inc.
6.3.10 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
