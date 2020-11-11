Automobile Weather Strip Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Automobile Weather Strip:

Automobile weather strip is the rubber material that seals the edges of a vehicle’s windshield, windows, doors, engine hood, trunk lid, etc. Automobile weather strip is usually made into a hollow sponge foam tube.

Automobile weather strip is commonly made of EPDM rubber, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) mix of plastic and rubber, and a thermoplastic olefin (TPO) polymer/filler blend.

Cooper Standard

Toyoda Gosei

Hutchinson

Henniges

Nishikawa

SaarGummi

Hwaseung

Kinugawa

Magna

Tokai Kogyo

Guizhou Guihang

Qinghe Huifeng

Zhejiang Xiantong

Jianxin Zhaoâ€™s

Jiangyin Haida

Hebei Longzhi

Qinghe Yongxin

Hubei Zhengao Automobile Weather Strip Market Types:

EPDM Strip

TPE/TPO/TPV Strip

Other Strip Automobile Weather Strip Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle