Global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

"Traveler's Diarrhea Therapeutics Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions.

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Manufactures:

Salix Pharmaceuticals

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Pharma

Valneva

Shanghai United Cell

PaxVax

Livzon

Immuron Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Types:

Immunization

Non-antibiotic Agents

Antibiotics

Anti-Motility Agents

Other Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Applications:

Adult Traveler’s Diarrhea

Travelerâ€™s diarrhea is the leading cause of illness among international travelers to developing countries. Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) bacteria are the primary cause of this disease. Among the estimated 65 million travelers from industrialized countries to high-risk areas in the developing world, as many as 50% may experience at least one TD episode during their journey. ETEC is usually responsible for 22-60% of all TD cases in both civilian and military groups or about 7-18 million cases per year. ETEC is also a major cause of diarrheal disease in children living in countries endemic for ETEC, leading to over 400 million diarrheal episodes and approximately 300,000 deaths each year.

The classification of Travelerâ€™s Diarrhea Therapeutics includes Immunization, Non-antibiotic Agents, Antibiotics, Anti-Motility Agents, Other. And the proportion of Non-antibiotic Agents in 2017 is about 36%, and And the proportion of Anti-Motility Agents in 2017 is about 20%.

The worldwide market for Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 890 million USD in 2024, from 630 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.