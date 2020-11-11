Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market Manufactures:

Mitsui Chemicals

Asahi Kasei

Unitika

Toray

Toyobo

JNC Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market Types:

PP

PET

Other Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market Applications:

Hygiene

Medical

Package

The leading manufactures mainly are Mitsui Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Unitika, Toray, Toyobo and JNC. Mitsui Chemicals is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of Japan market exceeds 33% in 2017. The next is Asahi Kasei and Unitika.

The worldwide market for Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 9460 million USD in 2024, from 7780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.