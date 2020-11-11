All news

Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Manufactures:

  • Kumho Petrochemical
  • Lanxess
  • Goodyear
  • JSR
  • TSRC
  • Trinseo
  • Synthos
  • Lion Elastomers(Ashland)
  • LG
  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Sibur
  • Eni
  • Asahi Kasei
  • East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)
  • ZEON
  • HIP-Petrohemija
  • CNPC
  • Sinopec
  • Zhechen
  • Tianjin Lugang
  • Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group

    Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Types:

  • Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)
  • Solution-SBR (S-SBR)

    Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Applications:

  • Adhesives
  • Automotive
  • Miscellaneous

    Questions Answered in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market?
    • How will the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.
  • SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

