Global Electric Submeter Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Electric Submeter Market Manufactures:

Landis+Gyr

Itronï¼ˆSilver Spring Networksï¼‰

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy Electric Submeter Market Types:

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other Electric Submeter Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Commercial

Industrial

Questions Answered in the Electric Submeter Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global Electric Submeter market?

How will the global Electric Submeter market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Electric Submeter market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Electric Submeter market?

Which regional market will show the highest Electric Submeter market growth? Scope Of this Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).

The key consumption markets locate at APAC, which take a market share of about one half. North America takes the market share of 18.13%, followed by Europe with 17.66%. Asia Pacificâ€™s consumption market has a fast growing speed.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a relatively strong curve due to the replacement of utility meters.

The worldwide market for Electric Submeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 9450 million USD in 2024, from 7130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.