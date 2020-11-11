Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment:

Myelodysplastic (MDS) syndrome is a type of bone marrow disorder, where bone marrow is unable to produce healthy and mature blood cells. The immature blood cells called as blasts, get stored in the bone marrow and blood and obstruct the natural function of the hematological system which results in depletion of healthy red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. Myelodysplastic syndrome is usually seen in geriatric population and more often in older men than women. This syndrome is characterized by certain chromosomal mutations in Janus Kinase gene which include deletion of q arm in one or more chromosomes and complete deletion of chromosome 5 or 7 and an extra copy of chromosome 8.

Novartis AG

Celgene Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Sandoz Inc

Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited

Pharmascience Inc

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Mylan N.V. Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market Types:

Azacitidine

Lenalidomide

Decitabine

Deferasirox Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market Applications:

Refractory cytopenia with unilineage dysplasia

Refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts

