Vinyl Plank Flooring Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Vinyl Plank Flooring Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Vinyl Plank Flooring Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Vinyl Plank Flooring:

Vinyl plank flooring, also called luxury vinyl flooring (LVF), is also 100 percent synthetic, but in these products, the core layer is a thicker, multi-layer PVC vinyl. Luxury vinyl comes in planks or tiles, sometimes called LVP and LVT, respectively. There are glue-down and loose-fit versions available, but also interlocking styles that join together in much the same way as laminate flooring planks.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14426965

Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Manufactures:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Mohawk

Congoleum

Gerflor

Forbo

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Snmo LVT Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Types:

Flexible Vinyl Plank Flooring

Rigid Vinyl Plank Flooring Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Applications:

Residential Use