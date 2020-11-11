Disposable Lighters Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Disposable Lighters Market Manufactures:

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Baide International

Ningbo Shunhong

Shaodong Maosheng

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Shaodong Huanxing

Shaodong Lianhua Disposable Lighters Market Types:

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

Others Disposable Lighters Market Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

The technical barriers of disposable lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in disposable lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China. China is the largest production area many manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong. Besides, China is the largest Consumption market in 2017, with a market share of 36%.

According to applications, disposable lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2017, disposable lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 37% of total amount.

According to types, disposable lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. Electronic lighters is the largest market with the share of 58.3% in 2017. Developing countries like India prefer flint lighters.

Market competition is aggravating as there are more entrants, players need to build brands and improve design level. The market now still dominated by four international brand and Chinese manufacturers. With the global economic recovery, the need of disposable lighters will increase.

The worldwide market for Disposable Lighters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million USD in 2024, from 15200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.