Disposable Lighters Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Disposable Lighters “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Disposable Lighters Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Disposable Lighters market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Disposable Lighters Market Manufactures:

  • BIC
  • Tokai
  • Flamagas
  • Swedish Match
  • NingBo Xinhai
  • Baide International
  • Ningbo Shunhong
  • Shaodong Maosheng
  • Zhuoye Lighter
  • Benxi Fenghe Lighter
  • Wansfa
  • Hefeng Industry
  • Shaodong Huanxing
  • Shaodong Lianhua

    Disposable Lighters Market Types:

  • Flint Lighters
  • Electronic Lighters
  • Others

    Disposable Lighters Market Applications:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers
  • Directly Sales

    Questions Answered in the Disposable Lighters Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Disposable Lighters market?
    • How will the global Disposable Lighters market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Disposable Lighters market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Disposable Lighters market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Disposable Lighters market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The technical barriers of disposable lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in disposable lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China. China is the largest production area many manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong. Besides, China is the largest Consumption market in 2017, with a market share of 36%.
  • According to applications, disposable lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2017, disposable lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 37% of total amount.
  • According to types, disposable lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. Electronic lighters is the largest market with the share of 58.3% in 2017. Developing countries like India prefer flint lighters.
  • Market competition is aggravating as there are more entrants, players need to build brands and improve design level. The market now still dominated by four international brand and Chinese manufacturers. With the global economic recovery, the need of disposable lighters will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Disposable Lighters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million USD in 2024, from 15200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Disposable Lighters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Disposable Lighters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Disposable Lighters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Disposable Lighters in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Disposable Lighters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Disposable Lighters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Disposable Lighters Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Disposable Lighters Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Disposable Lighters Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Disposable Lighters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Disposable Lighters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Disposable Lighters Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Disposable Lighters Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Disposable Lighters Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Disposable Lighters Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

