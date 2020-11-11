Global Hot Plate Stirrer Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Hot plate stirrer is a portable equipment that works on the same principle of regular magnetic stirrers, but integrates a heating component or coil on the platform or board. This allows the device to maintain the sample at the required temperature while stirring. This equipment features uniform heating and rough construction to meet the rigorous laboratory necessities.

Corning

Grant Instruments

IKA Works

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Benchmark Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

Neutec Group

REMI GROUP

Scilogex

Labnet International

Troemner

Constant Temperature Type

Non-Constant Temperature Type

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sector

Academic Research

Clinical Biology