Global Perfluoropolyethers Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

About Perfluoropolyethers:

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties. Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

Dupont (Chemours)

SOLVAY

DAIKIN

Dow Corning

KlÃ¼ber Lubrication

ICAN

M&I Materials Limited

Nye Lubricants

Hunan Nonferrous

IKV Tribology Perfluoropolyethers Market Types:

PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease Perfluoropolyethers Market Applications:

Aerospace

Electronic

Chemical