Leak Testers Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Leak Testers Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions.

Leak Testers Market Manufactures:

ATEQ

INFICON

Cosmo Instruments

VIC Leak Detection

Uson

Hermann Sewerin

TASI

InterTech

AFRISO

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Bacharach

Tecna srl

CETA

Changzhou Changce

Kane International

Rothenberger

HAIRUISI Leak Testers Market Types:

Portable Leak Tester

Compact Leak Tester

Stationary Leak Tester Leak Testers Market Applications:

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

HVAC/R

Laboratories

How will the global Leak Testers market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Leak Testers market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Leak Testers market?

Scope Of this Report:

First, as for the global leak testers industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, and VIC Leak Detection, which closes to 49 per cent totally in 2015. The France giant ATEQ, which has 18.88% revenue market share in 2015, is the leader in the leak testers industry. The manufacturers following ATEQ are INFICON and Cosmo Instruments, which respectively has 14.16% and 7.67% market share globally. The Changzhou Changce is the leader of China leak testers industry. It sells a total of 2.87 million dollar leak tester products in the year of 2015

Second, the global consumption of leak tester products rises up from 33 K units in 2011 to 40.5 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. At the same time, the revenue of world leak tester sales market has a leap from 212 million dollar to 252 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the leak testers products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of leak tester products are automotive, consumer goods, energy, HVAC/R, medical and military. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of product quality, the consumption increase of leak testers will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the leak tester products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of leak tester products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the leak testers field hastily.

The worldwide market for Leak Testers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 260 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.