Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Size 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2025

Key players in the global Solid State Transformers (SST) market covered in Chapter 4:

Gridbridge, Inc.

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Varentec, Inc.

Alstom SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Avago Technologies

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

SPX Transformers

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen

Top Countries Data Covered in Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Report are United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, and Others

Solid state transformer, also known as power electronic transformer (EPT), is a kind of electric power electronic transformation technology and electromagnetic induction principle based on the combination of high-frequency power conversion technology to achieve power characteristics of electricity into other Electric power characteristics of the static electrical equipment. Compared with the conventional transformer, EPT has many advantages, its outstanding feature is that the original current can be achieved, the side voltage and power of flexible control. EPT applied to the power system will improve the power quality; improve system stability, to achieve a flexible transmission and power market power flow under real-time control.

The Solid State Transformers (SST) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2025.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solid State Transformers (SST) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Distribution Solid State Transformer

Power Solid State Transformer

Traction Solid State Transformer In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solid State Transformers (SST) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Alternative Power Generation

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Power Distribution

Traction Locomotives