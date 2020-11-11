Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market , Analysis of Growth and Demand, Opportunities, Market share, Product Types and Strategies till 2023
Global “Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market” report provides a detailed analysis of market overview and trends, key segments, business strategies, developments of key players, the future outlook of the market. This research report gives comprehensive knowledge and valuable insights about the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market. The report contains an in-depth analysis of the market size, growth, opportunities, product types, and services. The market is expected to grow at a different CAGR value during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The report offers an overview of revenue, market share, demand, restraints, and supply of data during the projected year. These factors are becoming increasingly important in the present scenario.
Top Key Manufactures of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market:
Market Dynamics :
Drivers
> – </li
>
Restraints
> – </li
>
Opportunities
>-
Regional Analysis:
This Additive Manufacturing & Materials report analysis segmented by geography, market share and revenues, market size, technologies, growth rate and forecast period of the following regions are including:
US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia
The Additive Manufacturing & Materials market contains industry challenges, business expansion plans, competitive landscape, key development, and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.
Key Developments in the Market::
>December 2017 – General Electric Co announced that it would raise its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB ARCM.ST to around 95 percent from 77 percent after buying shares from hedge funds Elliott and Polygon. GE said it would buy Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group’s outstanding shares for 345 Swedish crowns (USD 41.44) each. GE also said it planned to acquire all remaining shares of Arcam in a compulsory buyout procedure and to request that the company delist its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. Activist Elliott built a 10 percent stake in Arcam in October 2016 after GE announced an initial tender for the 3D printer maker, which the hedge fund rejected. GE later offered a 5 percent bump on its first offer, raising it to 300 crowns per share, and Arcam said GE’s offer was completed in November 2016
>January 2017 – Materialise NV announced that it has signed an agreement with Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, to help create a seamless process for designing and manufacturing parts using additive manufacturing technology. Through this agreement, the two companies will work together to integrate Materialise’s industry-proven AM software technologies with Siemens’ digital solutions
Detailed TOC of Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market – Growth, Trends, Challenges and Forecast (2018 – 2023)
1 Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3 Executive Summary
4 Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Overview and Trends
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
Continued……
