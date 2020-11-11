Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Sports nutrition refers to the intake of nutrients from the outside world according to the characteristics of different sports items, so as to meet the needs of various nutrients due to exercise.

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Sports nutrition is a good companion for sports and fitness. It can supplement the heat consumed in the exercise, repair the injured muscle tissue, promote metabolism, restore fatigue, balance nutrition, thus improve the physique and enhance the effect of exercise. Carbohydrates and nutritional supplements produced by sports nutrition manufacturers are more pure and more absorbent than ordinary foods. As a matter of fact, brand sports nutrition supplements are very different from stimulants, such as giants, brauline, racing, champion and so on through the International Federation of sports drugs, the United States brand must also be tested by FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), and it is strictly prohibited to contain stimulants, such as ephedrine in lipid nourishment. Now, it has been banned and replaced by linoleic acid with excellent lipid reducing effect. Major Classifications are as follows:

Protein Powders

Creatine

Weight Gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Bodybuilders

Pro/amateur Athletes

Recreational Users