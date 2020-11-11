Bio-based PET Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

A Recent report on “Bio-based PET Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Bio-based PET manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bio-based PET Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Short Description About Bio-based PET Market:

Bio-based PET is a biomass-derived fully recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and renewable bioplastic material. The material is composed of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA).

The research covers the current Bio-based PET market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

H.J. Heinz

Ford Motor

Coca-Cola

Toyota Tsusho

Toray Industries

M& G Chemicals

Braskem

Novamont

First of all，the reason for growth of Bio based PET market is that bioplastics, increasing research and development (R&D) activities by key players in the packaging industry, and rising environmental issues caused by synthetic PET products. Second growing concerns regarding greenhouse gasses coupled with the emergence of bioplastics as an alternative in the packaging and automotive industry are expected to play a major role in driving growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing importance of sustainable packaging, especially in China and India, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand over the few years. The worldwide market for Bio-based PET is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Bottles

Bags

3D Printing

Cosmetic Containers Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry