Stretch Socks Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Stretch socks are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Stretch socks can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing compression socks or compression stockings even if they have not recently undergone sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins.

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of stretch socks. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of stretch socks, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the stretch socks industry in some extent.Stretch socks can be classified into two types: gradient Socks and anti-embolism Socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 72.31% of the total sale amount.We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of stretch socks will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.The worldwide market for Stretch Socks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2023, from 1470 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks Major Applications are as follows:

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women