Global Interior Stain Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Interior Stains highlight the individual character of woods and add subtle color to all interior wood surfaces. Staining is the best way to protect and preserve wood. Unlike paints, which form a film on the surface, these stains soak into the wood, accenting the wood grain rather than hiding it.

The research covers the current Interior Stain market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Minwax

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Cabot

United Gilsonite Laboratories

Penofin

Behr

Delaware Paint Company

General Finishes

JELD-WEN

Interior stains contain oil-based stain and water-based stain. In 2015, oil-based stain took about 74.05% of global production. People prefer to use oil-based stain than water-based stain. Raw materials of interior stains are dyes & pigments and linseed oil. Manufacture process of interior stains is mature. So there are many manufacturers in United States, such as Minwax, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, Cabot, United Gilsonite Laboratories, Penofin, Behr, Delaware Paint Company, General Finishes, JELD-WEN and Old Masters. PPG, Sherwin-Williams and RPM International are United States leading companies in this industry. Manufacturers in United States are mainly concentrated in Midwest, South and Northeast. In 2015, Midwest interior stains production was 72302m3, with a country share of 42.36%. South and Northeast separately took 23.72% and 26.66% in 2015.

Oil-Based Stain

Water-Based Stain Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial Consumption