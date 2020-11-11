Turbo Expander Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

A Recent report on “Turbo Expander Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Turbo Expander manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Turbo Expander Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Turbo expander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake. Turbo Expander is also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine through which a high pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor.

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE oil &gas

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Suzhou Xida

Beifang Asp

Jianyang Ruite

The global turbo expander industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Cryostar, Atlas Copco and GE oil &gas, which accounts for 34.97% of total consumption value. In China the market leaders are Hangyang Group, SASPG and HNEC.Although sales of turbo expander products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the turbo expander field hastily.The worldwide market for Turbo Expander is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2023, from 520 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Radial-Axial Turbo Expander

Radial Turbo Expander

Axial Turbo Expander Major Applications are as follows:

Air separation

Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG)

Petrochemical processing

Waste heat or other power recovery