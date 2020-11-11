Global Dental 3D Printing Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

A Recent report on “Dental 3D Printing Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Dental 3D Printing manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Dental 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), are processes used to synthesize a three-dimensional object, in which successive layers of material are formed under computer control to create the object. 3D printing is commonly included 3D modeling software, 3D printer and printing materials etc. 3D printing is wieldy used in consumer electronics, automobile industry, aerospace, medical industry and industrial equipment etc.The medical sector is viewed as being one that was an early adopter of 3D printing, but also a sector with huge potential for growth, due to the customization and personalization capabilities of the technologies and the ability to improve people’s lives as the processes improve and materials are developed that meet medical grade standards.Dental 3D Printing is a medical device, which used in the dental industry professionally as for the professional dental industry such as dental restorations and orthodontists etc.

The concentration of dental 3D printing industry is relative high. The top three companies accounted for about 73.12% production volume market share in 2020. The major production regions mainly locate in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific etc. And the major manufacturers are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, Bego, Prodways Entrepreneurs and Asiga etc. Consumption regions are mainly concentrating in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2020, North America Dental 3D Printing sales share was about 34.79%. Europe sales share took 30.92% and Asia-Pacific took 25.32%. The high-end brands of Dental 3D Printing are mainly located in USA and Europe regions. In 2020, the price of the product in North America was up to 57 K USD/Unit. However, Asia-Pacific region's price of Dental 3D Printing was only 28.96 K USD/Unit. Also, price of dental 3D printing tend to decrease with the development of technology. At present, companies are focusing on technological innovation and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Dental 3D Printing market will become more intense. The worldwide market for Dental 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

