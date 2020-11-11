Global Healthcare Furniture Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Healthcare Furniture Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth Inc

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Wieland

TMC Furniture

Knoll

MedViron

Flexsteel

Norix Group

The Healthcare Furniture market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2016. With increased focus on urbanization, the Healthcare Furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years. The worldwide market for Healthcare Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Healthcare Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Hospital

Home

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Bed

Chair

Cabinet