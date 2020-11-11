Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024
An Exhaustive investigation of this “Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market:
Metal injection molding (MIM) is a metalworking process in which finely-powdered metal is mixed with binder material to create a “feedstock” that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning operations to remove the binder (debinding) and densify the powders. Finished products are small components used in many industries and applications.
The research covers the current Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Report:
The global MIM Parts industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, such as Indo-MIM, ARC Group, NIPPON PISTON RING, Schunk and Sintex. The global consumption of MIM Parts increases from 9428 MT in 2013 to 16926 MT in 2020, at a CAGR of more than 15.75%. In 2020, the global MIM Parts consumption market is led by Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 36.57% of global consumption of MIM Parts. MIM Parts downstream is wide and recently MIM Parts has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Firearms and others. Globally, the MIM Parts market is mainly driven by growing demand for Industry, Automotive, Electronics, Industry, Automotive, Electronics accounts for nearly 67.39% of total downstream consumption of MIM Parts in global. MIM Parts can be mainly divided into Stainless Steel, Steel, Alloy Steel and Other Metal which Stainless Steel captures about 42.66% of MIM Parts market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of MIM Parts. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, MIM Parts consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of MIM Parts is estimated to be 47138 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The worldwide market for Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4890 million US$ in 2024, from 2120 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Industry?
