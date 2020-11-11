Global Titanium Dental Implants Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Titanium Dental Implants Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Titanium Dental Implants market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Titanium Dental Implants market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

A dental implant is a surgical component that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor. The basis for modern dental implants is a biologic process called osseointegration, in which materials such as titanium form an intimate bond to bone. The implant fixture is first placed so that it is likely to osseointegrate, then a dental prosthetic is added. A variable amount of healing time is required for osseointegration before either the dental prosthetic (a tooth, bridge or denture) is attached to the implant or an abutment is placed which will hold a dental prosthetic.

Straumann

Danaher

Dentsply

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem

Henry Schein

GC

Kyocera Medical

Dyna Dental

Keystone Dental

Neobiotech

B & B Dental

Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share 38.8% and sales market share nearly 45.9% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Europe with the production market share of 36.7% and the sales market share over 26%.The industrial price of dental implants was deflated slowly in the last years. The global average price is 233 USD/Unit in 2020. The key materials are titanium, and the price of the materials is relatively stable. The gross margin was deflated slowly in the last years. In the 2020, the global average gross margin was 74%.The worldwide market for Titanium Dental Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Titanium Dental Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital