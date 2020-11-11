Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

A Recent report on “Bunker Fuel Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Bunker Fuel manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

Exxon Mobil

World Fuel Services

BP

Shell

China Marine Bunker

Bunker Holding

Total Marine Fuel

Chemoil

Bright Oil

Sinopec

Gazpromneft

GAC

China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

Southern Pec

Lukoil-Bunker

Alliance Oil Company

Bunker fuel costs account for approximately 70% of the total voyage expenditure for a vessel and ship operators prefer purchasing bunker fuel from ports where the cost is lower. At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc. In the bunker industry, there are two primary kinds of fuels currently being used; distillate fuel and residual fuel. Among the two, distillate fuel accounted for around 80.37% of global bunker consumption in 2015. In recent years, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bunker fuel also gets much attentions in the bunker fuel market.

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG Major Applications are as follows:

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels