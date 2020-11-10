Global PDX Models Market Announces Rise in Industry Demand, Future prospects and Applications 2020-2027||Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels, Creative Animodel, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, EUROPDX

PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 356,248.18 thousand by 2027 from USD 104,005.11 thousand in 2019.

PDX Models market research report conducts the methodical and all-inclusive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about healthcare industry. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the PDX Models marketing report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

The major players covered in the report are Crown Bioscience Inc., THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels, Creative Animodel, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, EUROPDX., Explora BioLabs, Hera BioLabs, Horizon discovery Ltd., Pharmatest Services, Urospehere SAS, Xentech, Xenopat among other domestic and global players.

Crown Bioscience Inc.:

Crown Bioscience Inc. was headquartered in California, U.S. The company focuses on providing services which includes preclinical, translational, predictive models, biomarker delivery among others. The company deals in various product categories such as CVMD, oncology, inflammation, models among which oncology is the market focused category. The company is engaged in continuous development of PDX models market.

For instance,

In April 2020, Crown Bioscience Inc. acquired unique models from Leading Academic Medical Centres, the company made an agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and University of Washington. This helps in the product expansion of the company and provides a support to the oncology drug development community.

The company has wide presence across North America, Europe, China and Taiwan.

