Global Flame Retardants Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027
Flame Retardants Market Leading Players (2019-2026):
- The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
- Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)
- Nabaltec AG (Germany)
- Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)
- Clariant (Switzerland)
- Albemarle (U.S.)
- Italmatch (Italy)
- Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)
- Lanxes AG (Germany)
- ICL (Israel)
Market Segmentation:
- Study Period – 2016 to 2027
- Base Year- 2019
- Forecast Period – 2020 to 2027
- Historical Period- 2016 – 2018
Regional Analysis
- North America
U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe
Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA
Segmentation Market by Type
- ATH
- Antimony Oxide
- Brominated
- Chlorinated
- Phosphorous
Market by Application
- Electrical & Electronics
- Transportation
- Construction
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
Table Of Contents:
1 Flame Retardants Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Flame Retardants
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Flame Retardants industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Flame Retardants Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Flame Retardants Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Flame Retardants Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Flame Retardants Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2026
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flame Retardants Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Flame Retardants Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Flame Retardants
3.3 Flame Retardants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flame Retardants
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Flame Retardants
3.4 Market Distributors of Flame Retardants
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Flame Retardants Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
4 Global Flame Retardants Market, by Type
4.1 Global Flame Retardants Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Flame Retardants Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Flame Retardants Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
5 Flame Retardants Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Flame Retardants Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Flame Retardants Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
Flame Retardants Report Will Answer Below Queries:
- What are the present opportunities in Flame Retardants industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?
- What is the production and consumption pattern of top Flame Retardants industry players?
- Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?
- Which region has the highest growth potential?
- What will be the industry growth in the coming years?
- Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?
- Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?
