LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qiagen N.V., Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Abott Molecular, Illumina Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, HTG Molecular Diagnostic, Genomic Health Inc., Hologic Gen-Probe, BD Biosciences, Siemens Healthineers, Claris Life Sciences, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc., Perthera, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc, V., Strand, ApoCell, Contextual Genomics, Agendia, GenScript Market Segment by Product Type: , Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Microarray, Others Market Segment by Application: , Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognostics, Research Applications

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cancer Tumor Profiling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cancer Tumor Profiling

1.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview

1.1.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

2.5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2.6 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

2.7 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

2.8 Microarray

2.9 Others 3 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Personalized Medicine

3.5 Diagnostics

3.6 Biomarker Discovery

3.7 Prognostics

3.8 Research Applications 4 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cancer Tumor Profiling as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cancer Tumor Profiling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cancer Tumor Profiling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qiagen N.V.

5.1.1 Qiagen N.V. Profile

5.1.2 Qiagen N.V. Main Business

5.1.3 Qiagen N.V. Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Developments

5.2 Roche Molecular Systems Inc.

5.2.1 Roche Molecular Systems Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Roche Molecular Systems Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Roche Molecular Systems Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Roche Molecular Systems Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Roche Molecular Systems Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Abott Molecular

5.5.1 Abott Molecular Profile

5.3.2 Abott Molecular Main Business

5.3.3 Abott Molecular Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Abott Molecular Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Illumina Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Illumina Inc.

5.4.1 Illumina Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Illumina Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Illumina Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Illumina Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Illumina Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 NeoGenomics Laboratories

5.5.1 NeoGenomics Laboratories Profile

5.5.2 NeoGenomics Laboratories Main Business

5.5.3 NeoGenomics Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 NeoGenomics Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 NeoGenomics Laboratories Recent Developments

5.6 HTG Molecular Diagnostic

5.6.1 HTG Molecular Diagnostic Profile

5.6.2 HTG Molecular Diagnostic Main Business

5.6.3 HTG Molecular Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 HTG Molecular Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 HTG Molecular Diagnostic Recent Developments

5.7 Genomic Health Inc.

5.7.1 Genomic Health Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Genomic Health Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Genomic Health Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Genomic Health Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Genomic Health Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Hologic Gen-Probe

5.8.1 Hologic Gen-Probe Profile

5.8.2 Hologic Gen-Probe Main Business

5.8.3 Hologic Gen-Probe Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hologic Gen-Probe Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Hologic Gen-Probe Recent Developments

5.9 BD Biosciences

5.9.1 BD Biosciences Profile

5.9.2 BD Biosciences Main Business

5.9.3 BD Biosciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BD Biosciences Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 BD Biosciences Recent Developments

5.10 Siemens Healthineers

5.10.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.10.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.10.3 Siemens Healthineers Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.11 Claris Life Sciences

5.11.1 Claris Life Sciences Profile

5.11.2 Claris Life Sciences Main Business

5.11.3 Claris Life Sciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Claris Life Sciences Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Claris Life Sciences Recent Developments

5.12 Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.

5.12.1 Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. Profile

5.12.2 Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. Main Business

5.12.3 Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.13 Perthera, Inc.

5.13.1 Perthera, Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Perthera, Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Perthera, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Perthera, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Perthera, Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Foundation Medicine, Inc

5.14.1 Foundation Medicine, Inc Profile

5.14.2 Foundation Medicine, Inc Main Business

5.14.3 Foundation Medicine, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Foundation Medicine, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Foundation Medicine, Inc Recent Developments

5.15 V., Strand

5.15.1 V., Strand Profile

5.15.2 V., Strand Main Business

5.15.3 V., Strand Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 V., Strand Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 V., Strand Recent Developments

5.16 ApoCell

5.16.1 ApoCell Profile

5.16.2 ApoCell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 ApoCell Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 ApoCell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 ApoCell Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Contextual Genomics

5.17.1 Contextual Genomics Profile

5.17.2 Contextual Genomics Main Business

5.17.3 Contextual Genomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Contextual Genomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Contextual Genomics Recent Developments

5.18 Agendia

5.18.1 Agendia Profile

5.18.2 Agendia Main Business

5.18.3 Agendia Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Agendia Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Agendia Recent Developments

5.19 GenScript

5.19.1 GenScript Profile

5.19.2 GenScript Main Business

5.19.3 GenScript Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 GenScript Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 GenScript Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

