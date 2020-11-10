Biometric Technology Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026| Key Players: 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A., secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, Inc., NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Biometric Technology Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Biometric Technology market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biometric Technology market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Biometric Technology market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, ImageWare Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A., secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, Inc., NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics Market Segment by Product Type: , Based on physical characteristics, Based on behavioral characteristics Market Segment by Application: , Public sector, Banking & financial sector, Healthcare, IT & telecommunication, Others (hospitality, retail, automotive)

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biometric Technology market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biometric Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biometric Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biometric Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biometric Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biometric Technology market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Biometric Technology

1.1 Biometric Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Biometric Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biometric Technology Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Biometric Technology Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Biometric Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Biometric Technology Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Biometric Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Biometric Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Biometric Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Biometric Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Biometric Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Biometric Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Biometric Technology Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Biometric Technology Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Biometric Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biometric Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Based on physical characteristics

2.5 Based on behavioral characteristics 3 Biometric Technology Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Biometric Technology Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biometric Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biometric Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Public sector

3.5 Banking & financial sector

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 IT & telecommunication

3.8 Others (hospitality, retail, automotive) 4 Global Biometric Technology Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Biometric Technology Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biometric Technology as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biometric Technology Market

4.4 Global Top Players Biometric Technology Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Biometric Technology Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Biometric Technology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.)

5.1.1 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.) Profile

5.1.2 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.) Main Business

5.1.3 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 3M Company (Cogent Systems, Inc.) Recent Developments

5.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited

5.2.1 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Profile

5.2.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 ImageWare Systems, Inc.

5.5.1 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ImageWare Systems, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Suprema, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Suprema, Inc.

5.4.1 Suprema, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Suprema, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Suprema, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Suprema, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Suprema, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Safran S.A.

5.5.1 Safran S.A. Profile

5.5.2 Safran S.A. Main Business

5.5.3 Safran S.A. Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Safran S.A. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Safran S.A. Recent Developments

5.6 secunet Security Networks AG

5.6.1 secunet Security Networks AG Profile

5.6.2 secunet Security Networks AG Main Business

5.6.3 secunet Security Networks AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 secunet Security Networks AG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 secunet Security Networks AG Recent Developments

5.7 Thales S.A.

5.7.1 Thales S.A. Profile

5.7.2 Thales S.A. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Thales S.A. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Thales S.A. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Thales S.A. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 BIO-key International, Inc.

5.8.1 BIO-key International, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 BIO-key International, Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 BIO-key International, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BIO-key International, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 BIO-key International, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 NEC Corporation

5.9.1 NEC Corporation Profile

5.9.2 NEC Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 NEC Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NEC Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Precise Biometrics

5.10.1 Precise Biometrics Profile

5.10.2 Precise Biometrics Main Business

5.10.3 Precise Biometrics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Precise Biometrics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Precise Biometrics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Biometric Technology Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biometric Technology Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biometric Technology Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biometric Technology Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Biometric Technology Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Biometric Technology Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

