Lighter Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | BIC, Tokai, Clipper

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Lighter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lighter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lighter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lighter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lighter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lighter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lighter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lighter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lighter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lighter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lighter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lighter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BIC, Tokai, Clipper, Swedishmatch, Zippo, Visol, Colibri, Integral-style, DowDuPont, NingBo XINHAI, Zhuoye Lighter, Baide International, Focus, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Wansfa, Hefeng Industry, Wenzhou Star, Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter, Deko industrial, Zhejiang Dahu Lighter, Teampistol

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lighter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lighter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lighter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lighter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lighter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lighter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lighter

1.2 Lighter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lighter Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Gas Lighter

1.2.3 Liquid Lighter

1.3 Lighter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lighter Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cigarette Lighter

1.3.3 Kitchen Lighter

1.4 Global Lighter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Lighter Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Lighter Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Lighter Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Lighter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Lighter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Lighter Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Lighter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Lighter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lighter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Lighter Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Lighter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Lighter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Lighter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Lighter Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Lighter Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Lighter Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Lighter Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Lighter Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Lighter Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Lighter Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Lighter Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Lighter Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Lighter Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Lighter Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Lighter Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Lighter Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Lighter Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Lighter Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Lighter Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Lighter Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Lighter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Lighter Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Lighter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lighter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Lighter Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lighter Business

6.1 BIC

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BIC Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BIC Products Offered

6.1.5 BIC Recent Development

6.2 Tokai

6.2.1 Tokai Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Tokai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Tokai Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Tokai Products Offered

6.2.5 Tokai Recent Development

6.3 Clipper

6.3.1 Clipper Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Clipper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Clipper Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Clipper Products Offered

6.3.5 Clipper Recent Development

6.4 Swedishmatch

6.4.1 Swedishmatch Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Swedishmatch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Swedishmatch Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Swedishmatch Products Offered

6.4.5 Swedishmatch Recent Development

6.5 Zippo

6.5.1 Zippo Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Zippo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Zippo Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Zippo Products Offered

6.5.5 Zippo Recent Development

6.6 Visol

6.6.1 Visol Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Visol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Visol Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Visol Products Offered

6.6.5 Visol Recent Development

6.7 Colibri

6.6.1 Colibri Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Colibri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Colibri Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Colibri Products Offered

6.7.5 Colibri Recent Development

6.8 Integral-style

6.8.1 Integral-style Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Integral-style Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Integral-style Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Integral-style Products Offered

6.8.5 Integral-style Recent Development

6.9 DowDuPont

6.9.1 DowDuPont Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 DowDuPont Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.10 NingBo XINHAI

6.10.1 NingBo XINHAI Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 NingBo XINHAI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 NingBo XINHAI Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 NingBo XINHAI Products Offered

6.10.5 NingBo XINHAI Recent Development

6.11 Zhuoye Lighter

6.11.1 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Zhuoye Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Zhuoye Lighter Products Offered

6.11.5 Zhuoye Lighter Recent Development

6.12 Baide International

6.12.1 Baide International Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Baide International Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Baide International Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Baide International Products Offered

6.12.5 Baide International Recent Development

6.13 Focus

6.13.1 Focus Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Focus Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Focus Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Focus Products Offered

6.13.5 Focus Recent Development

6.14 Benxi Fenghe Lighter

6.14.1 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Products Offered

6.14.5 Benxi Fenghe Lighter Recent Development

6.15 Wansfa

6.15.1 Wansfa Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Wansfa Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Wansfa Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Wansfa Products Offered

6.15.5 Wansfa Recent Development

6.16 Hefeng Industry

6.16.1 Hefeng Industry Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Hefeng Industry Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Hefeng Industry Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Hefeng Industry Products Offered

6.16.5 Hefeng Industry Recent Development

6.17 Wenzhou Star

6.17.1 Wenzhou Star Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Wenzhou Star Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Wenzhou Star Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Wenzhou Star Products Offered

6.17.5 Wenzhou Star Recent Development

6.18 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter

6.18.1 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Products Offered

6.18.5 Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter Recent Development

6.19 Deko industrial

6.19.1 Deko industrial Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Deko industrial Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Deko industrial Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Deko industrial Products Offered

6.19.5 Deko industrial Recent Development

6.20 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter

6.20.1 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Products Offered

6.20.5 Zhejiang Dahu Lighter Recent Development

6.21 Teampistol

6.21.1 Teampistol Lighter Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Teampistol Lighter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Teampistol Lighter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Teampistol Products Offered

6.21.5 Teampistol Recent Development

7 Lighter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Lighter Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lighter

7.4 Lighter Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Lighter Distributors List

8.3 Lighter Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Lighter Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lighter by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lighter by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Lighter Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lighter by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lighter by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Lighter Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lighter by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lighter by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Lighter Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Lighter Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Lighter Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Lighter Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Lighter Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

