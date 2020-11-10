Yogurt Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026| Key Players: , Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Yogurt Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Yogurt market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Yogurt market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Yogurt market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Regular Yogurt, Fat-free Yogurt
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Children Yogurt, Adult Yogurt, Old People Yogurt
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Yogurt market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Yogurt market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Yogurt industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Yogurt market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Yogurt market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yogurt market
TOC
1 Yogurt Market Overview
1.1 Yogurt Product Scope
1.2 Yogurt Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Regular Yogurt
1.2.3 Fat-free Yogurt
1.3 Yogurt Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Yogurt Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Children Yogurt
1.3.3 Adult Yogurt
1.3.4 Old People Yogurt
1.4 Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Yogurt Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Yogurt Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Yogurt Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Yogurt Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Yogurt Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Yogurt Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Yogurt Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Yogurt Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Yogurt Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Yogurt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Yogurt as of 2019)
3.4 Global Yogurt Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Yogurt Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Yogurt Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Yogurt Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Yogurt Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Yogurt Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Yogurt Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Yogurt Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Yogurt Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Yogurt Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Yogurt Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yogurt Business
12.1 Danone
12.1.1 Danone Corporation Information
12.1.2 Danone Business Overview
12.1.3 Danone Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Danone Yogurt Products Offered
12.1.5 Danone Recent Development
12.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller
12.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Corporation Information
12.2.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Business Overview
12.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Products Offered
12.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Development
12.3 Mengniu Dairy
12.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information
12.3.2 Mengniu Dairy Business Overview
12.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Products Offered
12.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development
12.4 Yili
12.4.1 Yili Corporation Information
12.4.2 Yili Business Overview
12.4.3 Yili Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Yili Yogurt Products Offered
12.4.5 Yili Recent Development
12.5 General Mills
12.5.1 General Mills Corporation Information
12.5.2 General Mills Business Overview
12.5.3 General Mills Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Products Offered
12.5.5 General Mills Recent Development
12.6 Lactalis
12.6.1 Lactalis Corporation Information
12.6.2 Lactalis Business Overview
12.6.3 Lactalis Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Products Offered
12.6.5 Lactalis Recent Development
12.7 Meiji
12.7.1 Meiji Corporation Information
12.7.2 Meiji Business Overview
12.7.3 Meiji Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Products Offered
12.7.5 Meiji Recent Development
12.8 Chobani
12.8.1 Chobani Corporation Information
12.8.2 Chobani Business Overview
12.8.3 Chobani Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Products Offered
12.8.5 Chobani Recent Development
12.9 Bright Dairy & Food
12.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bright Dairy & Food Business Overview
12.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Products Offered
12.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Development
12.10 Nestlé
12.10.1 Nestlé Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nestlé Business Overview
12.10.3 Nestlé Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Nestlé Yogurt Products Offered
12.10.5 Nestlé Recent Development
12.11 Fage International
12.11.1 Fage International Corporation Information
12.11.2 Fage International Business Overview
12.11.3 Fage International Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Fage International Yogurt Products Offered
12.11.5 Fage International Recent Development
12.12 Grupo Lala
12.12.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information
12.12.2 Grupo Lala Business Overview
12.12.3 Grupo Lala Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Grupo Lala Yogurt Products Offered
12.12.5 Grupo Lala Recent Development
12.13 Schreiber Foods
12.13.1 Schreiber Foods Corporation Information
12.13.2 Schreiber Foods Business Overview
12.13.3 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Products Offered
12.13.5 Schreiber Foods Recent Development
12.14 Junlebao Dairy
12.14.1 Junlebao Dairy Corporation Information
12.14.2 Junlebao Dairy Business Overview
12.14.3 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Products Offered
12.14.5 Junlebao Dairy Recent Development
12.15 SanCor
12.15.1 SanCor Corporation Information
12.15.2 SanCor Business Overview
12.15.3 SanCor Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 SanCor Yogurt Products Offered
12.15.5 SanCor Recent Development
12.16 Arla Foods
12.16.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information
12.16.2 Arla Foods Business Overview
12.16.3 Arla Foods Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Arla Foods Yogurt Products Offered
12.16.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
12.17 Yeo Valley
12.17.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information
12.17.2 Yeo Valley Business Overview
12.17.3 Yeo Valley Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Yeo Valley Yogurt Products Offered
12.17.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development 13 Yogurt Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Yogurt Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yogurt
13.4 Yogurt Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Yogurt Distributors List
14.3 Yogurt Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Yogurt Market Trends
15.2 Yogurt Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Yogurt Market Challenges
15.4 Yogurt Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
