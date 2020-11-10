Wine Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026| Key Players: , E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel, Accolade Wines, Cantine Riunite & CIV, Concha y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Grupo Penaflor, Pernod-Ricard, Bronco Wine, Caviro, Trinchero Family Estates, Antinori, Changyu, Casella Family Brands, Diageo, China Great Wall Wine, Jacob‘s Creek, Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wine Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wine market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wine market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel, Accolade Wines, Cantine Riunite & CIV, Concha y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Grupo Penaflor, Pernod-Ricard, Bronco Wine, Caviro, Trinchero Family Estates, Antinori, Changyu, Casella Family Brands, Diageo, China Great Wall Wine, Jacob‘s Creek, Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Market Segment by Product Type: , Price below 20 USD, Price 20-50 USD, Price over 50 USD Market Segment by Application: , Retail Market, Auction Sales

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2199378/global-wine-sales-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2199378/global-wine-sales-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/68d162d42ca2356f473477c52e2b9728,0,1,global-wine-sales-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wine market

TOC

1 Wine Market Overview

1.1 Wine Product Scope

1.2 Wine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wine Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Price below 20 USD

1.2.3 Price 20-50 USD

1.2.4 Price over 50 USD

1.3 Wine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wine Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Retail Market

1.3.3 Auction Sales

1.4 Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Wine Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Wine Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Wine Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Wine Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Wine Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Wine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Wine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Wine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Wine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Wine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Wine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Wine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Wine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Wine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Wine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Wine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wine Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Wine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Wine Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Wine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wine Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Wine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Wine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Wine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Wine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Wine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Wine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Wine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Wine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Wine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Wine Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Wine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Wine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Wine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Wine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wine Business

12.1 E&J Gallo

12.1.1 E&J Gallo Corporation Information

12.1.2 E&J Gallo Business Overview

12.1.3 E&J Gallo Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 E&J Gallo Wine Products Offered

12.1.5 E&J Gallo Recent Development

12.2 The Wine Group

12.2.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 The Wine Group Business Overview

12.2.3 The Wine Group Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 The Wine Group Wine Products Offered

12.2.5 The Wine Group Recent Development

12.3 Constellation Brands

12.3.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information

12.3.2 Constellation Brands Business Overview

12.3.3 Constellation Brands Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Constellation Brands Wine Products Offered

12.3.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

12.4 Castel

12.4.1 Castel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Castel Business Overview

12.4.3 Castel Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Castel Wine Products Offered

12.4.5 Castel Recent Development

12.5 Accolade Wines

12.5.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information

12.5.2 Accolade Wines Business Overview

12.5.3 Accolade Wines Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Accolade Wines Wine Products Offered

12.5.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development

12.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV

12.6.1 Cantine Riunite & CIV Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cantine Riunite & CIV Business Overview

12.6.3 Cantine Riunite & CIV Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Cantine Riunite & CIV Wine Products Offered

12.6.5 Cantine Riunite & CIV Recent Development

12.7 Concha y Toro

12.7.1 Concha y Toro Corporation Information

12.7.2 Concha y Toro Business Overview

12.7.3 Concha y Toro Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Concha y Toro Wine Products Offered

12.7.5 Concha y Toro Recent Development

12.8 Treasury Wine Estates

12.8.1 Treasury Wine Estates Corporation Information

12.8.2 Treasury Wine Estates Business Overview

12.8.3 Treasury Wine Estates Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Treasury Wine Estates Wine Products Offered

12.8.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development

12.9 Grupo Penaflor

12.9.1 Grupo Penaflor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Grupo Penaflor Business Overview

12.9.3 Grupo Penaflor Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Grupo Penaflor Wine Products Offered

12.9.5 Grupo Penaflor Recent Development

12.10 Pernod-Ricard

12.10.1 Pernod-Ricard Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pernod-Ricard Business Overview

12.10.3 Pernod-Ricard Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Pernod-Ricard Wine Products Offered

12.10.5 Pernod-Ricard Recent Development

12.11 Bronco Wine

12.11.1 Bronco Wine Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bronco Wine Business Overview

12.11.3 Bronco Wine Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bronco Wine Wine Products Offered

12.11.5 Bronco Wine Recent Development

12.12 Caviro

12.12.1 Caviro Corporation Information

12.12.2 Caviro Business Overview

12.12.3 Caviro Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Caviro Wine Products Offered

12.12.5 Caviro Recent Development

12.13 Trinchero Family Estates

12.13.1 Trinchero Family Estates Corporation Information

12.13.2 Trinchero Family Estates Business Overview

12.13.3 Trinchero Family Estates Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Trinchero Family Estates Wine Products Offered

12.13.5 Trinchero Family Estates Recent Development

12.14 Antinori

12.14.1 Antinori Corporation Information

12.14.2 Antinori Business Overview

12.14.3 Antinori Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Antinori Wine Products Offered

12.14.5 Antinori Recent Development

12.15 Changyu

12.15.1 Changyu Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changyu Business Overview

12.15.3 Changyu Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Changyu Wine Products Offered

12.15.5 Changyu Recent Development

12.16 Casella Family Brands

12.16.1 Casella Family Brands Corporation Information

12.16.2 Casella Family Brands Business Overview

12.16.3 Casella Family Brands Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Casella Family Brands Wine Products Offered

12.16.5 Casella Family Brands Recent Development

12.17 Diageo

12.17.1 Diageo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Diageo Business Overview

12.17.3 Diageo Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Diageo Wine Products Offered

12.17.5 Diageo Recent Development

12.18 China Great Wall Wine

12.18.1 China Great Wall Wine Corporation Information

12.18.2 China Great Wall Wine Business Overview

12.18.3 China Great Wall Wine Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 China Great Wall Wine Wine Products Offered

12.18.5 China Great Wall Wine Recent Development

12.19 Jacob‘s Creek

12.19.1 Jacob‘s Creek Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jacob‘s Creek Business Overview

12.19.3 Jacob‘s Creek Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Jacob‘s Creek Wine Products Offered

12.19.5 Jacob‘s Creek Recent Development

12.20 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

12.20.1 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Corporation Information

12.20.2 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Business Overview

12.20.3 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Wine Products Offered

12.20.5 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Recent Development 13 Wine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Wine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wine

13.4 Wine Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Wine Distributors List

14.3 Wine Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Wine Market Trends

15.2 Wine Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Wine Market Challenges

15.4 Wine Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.