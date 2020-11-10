HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) Converter Transformers Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) Converter Transformers:

HVDC (high-voltage direct current) is a highly efficient alternative for transmitting large amounts of electricity over long distances and for special purpose applications. HVDC transformers can operate up to Â± 800 KV DC voltage. As a key enabler in the future energy system based on renewables, HVDC is truly shaping the grid of the future.

ABB

General Electric

Kirloskar Electric

Siemens

Tebian Electric Apparatus

Crompton Greaves

Alstom

XJ Electric

C-EPRI Power Engineering Company

Mitsubishi HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) Converter Transformers Market Types:

LCC

VSC HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) Converter Transformers Market Applications:

Ultra Long Distance Bulk Power Transmission