Global Transmission Line Arrester Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

About Transmission Line Arrester:

A lightning arrester is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class (transmission line arrester) and secondary class.

A line arrester is any arrester that is applied on the lines of a power system to reduce the risk of insulator flashover during surge events. A line arrester is not generally used to protect equipment. Substation type arresters as well as distribution type arrester can be used for line protection and in this case are then considered line arresters.

Transmission line arrester is a line arrester applied on a transmission line.

