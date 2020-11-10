Global Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS):

Traditional passive safety systems such as airbags and seatbelts minimize the risk of injury in an accident. However, car makers are also focusing on the other passive safety systems like occupant sensing and whiplash protection to prevent whiplash in case of rear-end collisions. The passive systems are engaged when the collision takes place and the features help in absorbing crash forces, restraining occupants from colliding with the vehicle interior and preventing objects inside the vehicle from striking the driver or passengers.

Occupant sensing is a system of sensors that detect who's sitting in the passenger seat and thereby eliminates the need for an on/off switch for airbags in most cases because it uses sophisticated technology to identify whether an adult or a child is in the seat. Whiplash protection system is a system of protection against automotive whiplash injuries. In the whiplash protection system equipped seat, the entire backrest is designed to help protect the front occupant's neck in a case of a rear impact.

Autoliv

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Grammer

Hyundai Mobis

Lear

Robert Bosch

TRW Automotive

Takata Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market Types:

Pressure Mats

Strain Gauges

Cameras Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market Applications:

Commercial Vehicle