Global Bone Cement Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

About Bone Cement:

Bone cement, also known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement, is a self-curing. It provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. It either comes in a pre-mixed form or as powders and liquids that are mixed in the operating room during surgery. Bone cements are utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures. In a cemented arthroplasty, the main functions of the cement are to immobilize the implant, transfer body weight and service loads from the prosthesis to the bone, and increase the load-carrying capacity of the prosthesis-bone cement-bone system. Bone Cement Market Manufactures:

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Heraeus Medical

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

BD

Alphatec Spine

DJO Global

Tecres

Osseon

BioMedtrix

Exactech

Somatex Medical Technologies

Medacta International

Cook Medical

TEKNIMED

G-21

TSMRI Bone Cement Market Types:

Low viscosity cements

Medium viscosity cements

Classification Bone Cement Market Applications:

