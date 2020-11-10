Global Bone Cement Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

All news

Global Bone Cement Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Bone Cement

Global “Bone Cement Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Bone Cement Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Bone Cement:

  • Bone cement, also known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement, is a self-curing. It provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. It either comes in a pre-mixed form or as powders and liquids that are mixed in the operating room during surgery. Bone cements are utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures. In a cemented arthroplasty, the main functions of the cement are to immobilize the implant, transfer body weight and service loads from the prosthesis to the bone, and increase the load-carrying capacity of the prosthesis-bone cement-bone system.

    Bone Cement Market Manufactures:

  • Stryker
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Heraeus Medical
  • Smith & Nephew
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Medtronic
  • BD
  • Alphatec Spine
  • DJO Global
  • Tecres
  • Osseon
  • BioMedtrix
  • Exactech
  • Somatex Medical Technologies
  • Medacta International
  • Cook Medical
  • TEKNIMED
  • G-21
  • TSMRI

    Bone Cement Market Types:

  • Low viscosity cements
  • Medium viscosity cements
  • Classification

    Bone Cement Market Applications:

  • Joint
  • Vertebral

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Bone Cement product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bone Cement, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bone Cement in 2017 and 2019.
    • Chapter 3, the Bone Cement competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Bone Cement breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Bone Cement market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bone Cement sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Bone Cement Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Bone Cement Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Bone Cement Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Bone Cement Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2019)

    3 Global Bone Cement Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2019)

    3.1 Global Bone Cement Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2028-2019)

    3.2 Global Bone Cement Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Bone Cement Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.3.2 Top 6 Bone Cement Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

