Global Tankless Electric Water Heater Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Tankless Electric Water Heater Market Manufactures:

Stiebel Eltron

Rheem

Bosch

Bradford White Corporation

Eemax

Hubbell

Atmor

Eccotemp Systems

Drakken

Midea Group Tankless Electric Water Heater Market Types:

Whole-House

Point-of-Use Tankless Electric Water Heater Market Applications:

Residential

Residential

Commercial

In terms of volume, the Point-of-Use segment accounts bigger market share than Whole-House, in 2012 Point-of-Use segmented accounted for about 54.51% and about 53.69% in 2017. In terms of Value, in 2012 Whole-House accounted for about 70.84% share and in 2017 Whole-House will account for about 70.93% share.

In terms of applications, residential application is bigger than commercial application, in 2012 residential application occupied about 79.05% share and in 2017 residential will occupy about 79.22% share.