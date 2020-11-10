Carboxytherapy Machine Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Carboxytherapy is a non-surgical cosmetic medicine treatment. Carboxytherapy machine employs injections to infuse gaseous carbon dioxide below the skin into the subcutaneous tissue through a needle.

DTA Medical

Maya Beauty Engineering

Mcure

Axt Medical Systems

Wavemed

JonteLaser

Table-Top Type

Portable Type

Clinic

Hospital

Beauty Center