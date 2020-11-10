Lauric Acid Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Lauric Acid:

Lauric acid, also properly known as dodecanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in coconut and palm oils, as well as in milk. Appearing as a white, powdery substance, its main use in manufacturing is as an ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Infants consume it during breastfeeding, and children, teens and adults ingest it by eating the fruits and oils that contain it. Research suggests it can have multiple health benefits because of its antimicrobial properties, but more studies are necessary to confirm initial results. Lauric Acid Market Manufactures:

Wilmar

KLK OLEO

IOI Oleochemicals

Musim Mas

Oleon

KAO

Permata Hijau

Pacific Oleochemicals

PT.Cisadane Raya

Emery

PT.SUMI ASIH

Bakrie Group

SOCI

Godrej Industries

AAK AB

VVF Lauric Acid Market Types:

â‰¥99% Lauric Acid

98-99% Lauric Acid

70-75% Lauric Acid

Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.) Lauric Acid Market Applications:

Coating

Household Chemicals