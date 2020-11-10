Wiper Blade Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Wiper Blade Market Manufactures:

Valeo

Bosch

Federal-Mogul

Denso

Trico

Mitsuba

HELLA

ITW

DOGA

CAP

ICHIKOH

KCW

Lukasi

AIDO

Guoyu

METO

Sandolly Wiper Blade Market Types:

Boneless Wiper Blade

Bone Wiper Blade

Hybrid Wiper Blade Wiper Blade Market Applications:

OEM Market

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of wiper blade industry. USA and Europe are the major market of wiper blade. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of wiper blade. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the wiper blade industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for wiper blade is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Valeo, Federal-Mogu, Denso and Trico. These five companies occupied about 77.59% market share in the wiper blade market in 2017.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for wiper blade. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, wiper blade market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, wiper blade manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of wiper blade.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Wiper Blade is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million USD in 2024, from 3320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.