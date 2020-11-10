Tequila Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026| Key Players: , Jose Cuervo, Sauza, Patrón, Juarez, 1800 Tequila, El Jimador Family, Don Julio, Familia Camarena Tequila, Herradura, Zarco, Cazadores, Cabo Tequila, Milagro, Margaritaville, Clase Azul, Avion Tequila, 1921 Tequila, 4 Copas, Corzo, El Agave Artesanal, Tequila Arette, Don Eduardo, Agave Dos Mil, Aha Toro, Buen Amigo, Campo Azul, Cascahuin Distillery, Compañia Tequilera de Arandas, Centinela, Hacienda La Capilla
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Tequila Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Tequila market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tequila market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Tequila market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Jose Cuervo, Sauza, Patrón, Juarez, 1800 Tequila, El Jimador Family, Don Julio, Familia Camarena Tequila, Herradura, Zarco, Cazadores, Cabo Tequila, Milagro, Margaritaville, Clase Azul, Avion Tequila, 1921 Tequila, 4 Copas, Corzo, El Agave Artesanal, Tequila Arette, Don Eduardo, Agave Dos Mil, Aha Toro, Buen Amigo, Campo Azul, Cascahuin Distillery, Compañia Tequilera de Arandas, Centinela, Hacienda La Capilla
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, 100% Tequila, Mixto Tequila
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Entertainment Parties and Bars, Family Drinking, Corporate Hospitality, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tequila market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Tequila market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Tequila industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Tequila market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Tequila market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tequila market
TOC
1 Tequila Market Overview
1.1 Tequila Product Scope
1.2 Tequila Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tequila Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 100% Tequila
1.2.3 Mixto Tequila
1.3 Tequila Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Tequila Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Entertainment Parties and Bars
1.3.3 Family Drinking
1.3.4 Corporate Hospitality
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Tequila Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Tequila Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Tequila Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Tequila Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Tequila Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Tequila Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Tequila Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Tequila Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Tequila Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Tequila Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Tequila Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Tequila Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Tequila Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Tequila Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Tequila Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Tequila Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Tequila Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Tequila Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Tequila Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Tequila Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Tequila Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Tequila Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tequila as of 2019)
3.4 Global Tequila Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Tequila Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Tequila Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Tequila Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Tequila Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Tequila Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Tequila Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Tequila Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Tequila Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Tequila Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Tequila Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Tequila Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Tequila Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Tequila Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Tequila Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Tequila Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Tequila Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Tequila Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Tequila Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Tequila Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Tequila Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Tequila Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Tequila Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Tequila Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Tequila Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Tequila Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Tequila Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Tequila Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Tequila Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Tequila Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Tequila Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Tequila Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Tequila Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tequila Business
12.1 Jose Cuervo
12.1.1 Jose Cuervo Corporation Information
12.1.2 Jose Cuervo Business Overview
12.1.3 Jose Cuervo Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Jose Cuervo Tequila Products Offered
12.1.5 Jose Cuervo Recent Development
12.2 Sauza
12.2.1 Sauza Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sauza Business Overview
12.2.3 Sauza Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Sauza Tequila Products Offered
12.2.5 Sauza Recent Development
12.3 Patrón
12.3.1 Patrón Corporation Information
12.3.2 Patrón Business Overview
12.3.3 Patrón Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Patrón Tequila Products Offered
12.3.5 Patrón Recent Development
12.4 Juarez
12.4.1 Juarez Corporation Information
12.4.2 Juarez Business Overview
12.4.3 Juarez Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Juarez Tequila Products Offered
12.4.5 Juarez Recent Development
12.5 1800 Tequila
12.5.1 1800 Tequila Corporation Information
12.5.2 1800 Tequila Business Overview
12.5.3 1800 Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 1800 Tequila Tequila Products Offered
12.5.5 1800 Tequila Recent Development
12.6 El Jimador Family
12.6.1 El Jimador Family Corporation Information
12.6.2 El Jimador Family Business Overview
12.6.3 El Jimador Family Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 El Jimador Family Tequila Products Offered
12.6.5 El Jimador Family Recent Development
12.7 Don Julio
12.7.1 Don Julio Corporation Information
12.7.2 Don Julio Business Overview
12.7.3 Don Julio Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Don Julio Tequila Products Offered
12.7.5 Don Julio Recent Development
12.8 Familia Camarena Tequila
12.8.1 Familia Camarena Tequila Corporation Information
12.8.2 Familia Camarena Tequila Business Overview
12.8.3 Familia Camarena Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Familia Camarena Tequila Tequila Products Offered
12.8.5 Familia Camarena Tequila Recent Development
12.9 Herradura
12.9.1 Herradura Corporation Information
12.9.2 Herradura Business Overview
12.9.3 Herradura Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Herradura Tequila Products Offered
12.9.5 Herradura Recent Development
12.10 Zarco
12.10.1 Zarco Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zarco Business Overview
12.10.3 Zarco Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Zarco Tequila Products Offered
12.10.5 Zarco Recent Development
12.11 Cazadores
12.11.1 Cazadores Corporation Information
12.11.2 Cazadores Business Overview
12.11.3 Cazadores Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Cazadores Tequila Products Offered
12.11.5 Cazadores Recent Development
12.12 Cabo Tequila
12.12.1 Cabo Tequila Corporation Information
12.12.2 Cabo Tequila Business Overview
12.12.3 Cabo Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Cabo Tequila Tequila Products Offered
12.12.5 Cabo Tequila Recent Development
12.13 Milagro
12.13.1 Milagro Corporation Information
12.13.2 Milagro Business Overview
12.13.3 Milagro Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Milagro Tequila Products Offered
12.13.5 Milagro Recent Development
12.14 Margaritaville
12.14.1 Margaritaville Corporation Information
12.14.2 Margaritaville Business Overview
12.14.3 Margaritaville Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Margaritaville Tequila Products Offered
12.14.5 Margaritaville Recent Development
12.15 Clase Azul
12.15.1 Clase Azul Corporation Information
12.15.2 Clase Azul Business Overview
12.15.3 Clase Azul Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Clase Azul Tequila Products Offered
12.15.5 Clase Azul Recent Development
12.16 Avion Tequila
12.16.1 Avion Tequila Corporation Information
12.16.2 Avion Tequila Business Overview
12.16.3 Avion Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Avion Tequila Tequila Products Offered
12.16.5 Avion Tequila Recent Development
12.17 1921 Tequila
12.17.1 1921 Tequila Corporation Information
12.17.2 1921 Tequila Business Overview
12.17.3 1921 Tequila Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 1921 Tequila Tequila Products Offered
12.17.5 1921 Tequila Recent Development
12.18 4 Copas
12.18.1 4 Copas Corporation Information
12.18.2 4 Copas Business Overview
12.18.3 4 Copas Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 4 Copas Tequila Products Offered
12.18.5 4 Copas Recent Development
12.19 Corzo
12.19.1 Corzo Corporation Information
12.19.2 Corzo Business Overview
12.19.3 Corzo Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Corzo Tequila Products Offered
12.19.5 Corzo Recent Development
12.20 El Agave Artesanal
12.20.1 El Agave Artesanal Corporation Information
12.20.2 El Agave Artesanal Business Overview
12.20.3 El Agave Artesanal Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 El Agave Artesanal Tequila Products Offered
12.20.5 El Agave Artesanal Recent Development
12.21 Tequila Arette
12.21.1 Tequila Arette Corporation Information
12.21.2 Tequila Arette Business Overview
12.21.3 Tequila Arette Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Tequila Arette Tequila Products Offered
12.21.5 Tequila Arette Recent Development
12.22 Don Eduardo
12.22.1 Don Eduardo Corporation Information
12.22.2 Don Eduardo Business Overview
12.22.3 Don Eduardo Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Don Eduardo Tequila Products Offered
12.22.5 Don Eduardo Recent Development
12.23 Agave Dos Mil
12.23.1 Agave Dos Mil Corporation Information
12.23.2 Agave Dos Mil Business Overview
12.23.3 Agave Dos Mil Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Agave Dos Mil Tequila Products Offered
12.23.5 Agave Dos Mil Recent Development
12.24 Aha Toro
12.24.1 Aha Toro Corporation Information
12.24.2 Aha Toro Business Overview
12.24.3 Aha Toro Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Aha Toro Tequila Products Offered
12.24.5 Aha Toro Recent Development
12.25 Buen Amigo
12.25.1 Buen Amigo Corporation Information
12.25.2 Buen Amigo Business Overview
12.25.3 Buen Amigo Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Buen Amigo Tequila Products Offered
12.25.5 Buen Amigo Recent Development
12.26 Campo Azul
12.26.1 Campo Azul Corporation Information
12.26.2 Campo Azul Business Overview
12.26.3 Campo Azul Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Campo Azul Tequila Products Offered
12.26.5 Campo Azul Recent Development
12.27 Cascahuin Distillery
12.27.1 Cascahuin Distillery Corporation Information
12.27.2 Cascahuin Distillery Business Overview
12.27.3 Cascahuin Distillery Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Cascahuin Distillery Tequila Products Offered
12.27.5 Cascahuin Distillery Recent Development
12.28 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas
12.28.1 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas Corporation Information
12.28.2 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas Business Overview
12.28.3 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas Tequila Products Offered
12.28.5 Compañia Tequilera de Arandas Recent Development
12.29 Centinela
12.29.1 Centinela Corporation Information
12.29.2 Centinela Business Overview
12.29.3 Centinela Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Centinela Tequila Products Offered
12.29.5 Centinela Recent Development
12.30 Hacienda La Capilla
12.30.1 Hacienda La Capilla Corporation Information
12.30.2 Hacienda La Capilla Business Overview
12.30.3 Hacienda La Capilla Tequila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Hacienda La Capilla Tequila Products Offered
12.30.5 Hacienda La Capilla Recent Development 13 Tequila Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Tequila Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tequila
13.4 Tequila Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Tequila Distributors List
14.3 Tequila Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Tequila Market Trends
15.2 Tequila Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Tequila Market Challenges
15.4 Tequila Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
