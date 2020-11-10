Styrene Monomer(SM) Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Styrene Monomer(SM) Market" forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

About Styrene Monomer(SM):

Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.

Yuhuang Chemical Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Types:

Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method

Ethylbenzene oxidation method Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Applications:

PS

ABS/SAN

UPR