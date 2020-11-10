All news

LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

LNG Liquefaction Equipment “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. LNG Liquefaction Equipment market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Manufactures:

  • Air Products and Chemicals
  • Linde Group
  • ConocoPhillips Company
  • Atlas Copco
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • General Electric
  • Kobelco Compressors
  • Chart Energy and Chemicals
  • Elliott
  • MITSUI E&S
  • MCO
  • IHI Corporation

    LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Types:

  • Heat Exchanger
  • Compressor
  • Others

    LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Applications:

  • Small LNG Plants (2.0 MTPA)
  • FLNG Plants (offshore floating plants)

    Questions Answered in the LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global LNG Liquefaction Equipment market?
    • How will the global LNG Liquefaction Equipment market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global LNG Liquefaction Equipment market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global LNG Liquefaction Equipment market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest LNG Liquefaction Equipment market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 51.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry.
  • Asia Pacific occupied 31.41% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America, Middle East and Africa, which respectively account for around 43.33 of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.
  • The worldwide market for LNG Liquefaction Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 620 million USD in 2024, from 570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LNG Liquefaction Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe LNG Liquefaction Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LNG Liquefaction Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LNG Liquefaction Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the LNG Liquefaction Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the LNG Liquefaction Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 LNG Liquefaction Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

