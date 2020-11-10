LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. LNG Liquefaction Equipment market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

ConocoPhillips Company

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

General Electric

Kobelco Compressors

Chart Energy and Chemicals

Elliott

MITSUI E&S

MCO

Heat Exchanger

Compressor

Small LNG Plants (2.0 MTPA)

LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 51.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry.

Asia Pacific occupied 31.41% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America, Middle East and Africa, which respectively account for around 43.33 of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for LNG Liquefaction Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 620 million USD in 2024, from 570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.