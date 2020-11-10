Tea Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026| Key Players: , Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Tea Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Tea market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tea market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Tea market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea Market Segment by Product Type: , Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Dark Tea, Others, Green Tea is the most widely consumed which takes up about 57.02% of the total sales in 2018 and will reach to 56.41% in 2025. Market Segment by Application: , Retailer, Food Service, Retailer is the most widely used which took up about 62.91% of the

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tea market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tea market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Tea industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tea market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tea market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tea market

TOC

1 Tea Market Overview

1.1 Tea Product Scope

1.2 Tea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tea Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Green Tea

1.2.3 Black Tea

1.2.4 Oolong Tea

1.2.5 Dark Tea

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Tea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tea Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Retailer

1.3.3 Food Service

1.4 Tea Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Tea Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Tea Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Tea Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Tea Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Tea Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Tea Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tea Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Tea Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Tea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Tea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Tea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Tea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Tea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Tea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Tea Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tea Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Tea Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tea Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tea as of 2019)

3.4 Global Tea Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Tea Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Tea Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Tea Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tea Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tea Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Tea Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Tea Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Tea Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tea Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tea Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Tea Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Tea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tea Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tea Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tea Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Tea Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Tea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Tea Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Tea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Tea Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Tea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Tea Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Tea Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Tea Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Tea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Tea Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Tea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tea Business

12.1 Lipton (Unilever)

12.1.1 Lipton (Unilever) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lipton (Unilever) Business Overview

12.1.3 Lipton (Unilever) Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lipton (Unilever) Tea Products Offered

12.1.5 Lipton (Unilever) Recent Development

12.2 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages)

12.2.1 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Business Overview

12.2.3 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Tea Products Offered

12.2.5 Tetley (Tata Global Beverages) Recent Development

12.3 Twinings (ABF)

12.3.1 Twinings (ABF) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Twinings (ABF) Business Overview

12.3.3 Twinings (ABF) Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Twinings (ABF) Tea Products Offered

12.3.5 Twinings (ABF) Recent Development

12.4 Taetea Group

12.4.1 Taetea Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Taetea Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Taetea Group Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Taetea Group Tea Products Offered

12.4.5 Taetea Group Recent Development

12.5 Tieguanyin Group

12.5.1 Tieguanyin Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tieguanyin Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Tieguanyin Group Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Tieguanyin Group Tea Products Offered

12.5.5 Tieguanyin Group Recent Development

12.6 Tazo (Unilever)

12.6.1 Tazo (Unilever) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tazo (Unilever) Business Overview

12.6.3 Tazo (Unilever) Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Tazo (Unilever) Tea Products Offered

12.6.5 Tazo (Unilever) Recent Development

12.7 The Republic of Tea

12.7.1 The Republic of Tea Corporation Information

12.7.2 The Republic of Tea Business Overview

12.7.3 The Republic of Tea Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 The Republic of Tea Tea Products Offered

12.7.5 The Republic of Tea Recent Development

12.8 Yorkshire Tea

12.8.1 Yorkshire Tea Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yorkshire Tea Business Overview

12.8.3 Yorkshire Tea Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yorkshire Tea Tea Products Offered

12.8.5 Yorkshire Tea Recent Development

12.9 Dilmah

12.9.1 Dilmah Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dilmah Business Overview

12.9.3 Dilmah Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dilmah Tea Products Offered

12.9.5 Dilmah Recent Development

12.10 Bamatea

12.10.1 Bamatea Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bamatea Business Overview

12.10.3 Bamatea Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Bamatea Tea Products Offered

12.10.5 Bamatea Recent Development

12.11 Chinatea

12.11.1 Chinatea Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chinatea Business Overview

12.11.3 Chinatea Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Chinatea Tea Products Offered

12.11.5 Chinatea Recent Development 13 Tea Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Tea Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tea

13.4 Tea Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Tea Distributors List

14.3 Tea Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Tea Market Trends

15.2 Tea Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Tea Market Challenges

15.4 Tea Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

