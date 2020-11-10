All news

Global Mosquito Control Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Mosquito Control “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Mosquito Control Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Mosquito Control market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Mosquito Control Market Manufactures:

  • Bayer Environmental Science
  • Valent BioSciences
  • Clarke
  • Central Life Sciences
  • BASF
  • Summit Chemical (AMVAC)
  • Univar
  • UPL
  • Kadant GranTek
  • Babolna-Bio
  • MGK
  • Westham
  • AllPro Vector

    Mosquito Control Market Types:

  • Larvicides
  • Adulticides

    Mosquito Control Market Applications:

  • Government
  • Residential
  • Commercial

    Questions Answered in the Mosquito Control Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Mosquito Control market?
    • How will the global Mosquito Control market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Mosquito Control market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Mosquito Control market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Mosquito Control market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.
  • Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.
  • Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.
  • The worldwide market for Mosquito Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mosquito Control in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Mosquito Control product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mosquito Control, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mosquito Control in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Mosquito Control competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Mosquito Control breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Mosquito Control Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Mosquito Control Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Mosquito Control Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Mosquito Control Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Mosquito Control Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Mosquito Control Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Mosquito Control Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Mosquito Control Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Mosquito Control Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

