Hepatitis A Vaccine Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Hepatitis A Vaccine Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Hepatitis A Vaccine market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Manufactures:

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

Kaketsuken

IMBCA

ChangSheng

Convac Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Types:

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Applications:

Government Institution

Private Sector

How will the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market?

Scope Of this Report:

Hepatitis A vaccine is a vaccine which is against the hepatitis A virus. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available for long-term prevention of HAV infection, Minimum age for HAV vaccination is 1 year.

The classification of Hepatitis A Vaccine includes Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, and the sales proportion of Inactivated Vaccine in 2017 is about 70.8%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).

The worldwide market for Hepatitis A Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 770 million USD in 2024, from 650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.