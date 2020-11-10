Lithopone Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Lithopone Market Global Research Report (2020-2024)

Lithopone Market Manufactures:

Xiangtan Red Swallow

Paris Horses

Shanghai Yuejiang

Langfang Hengze

Loman Chemical

Hebei Yuhuan

Xiangtan Swallow

Union Titanium Lithopone Market Types:

B301

B311

Others Lithopone Market Applications:

Paint & Coating

Plastic

How will the global Lithopone market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Lithopone market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Lithopone market?

Scope Of this Report:

The classification of lithopone includes B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 is about 57%.

Lithopone is widely used in paint & coating, plastic and other field. The most proportion of lithopone is paint & coating, and the consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of lithopone, with a production market share nearly 91% in 2016. Due to pollution problems, developed countries are no longer produced lithopone.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. are the main players of the industry

The worldwide market for Lithopone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 160 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.