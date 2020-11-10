Market Segment by Product Type:

A recently published report by QY Research titled Global Taurine Sales Market Report 2020 is designed in a way that helps the readers to acquire a complete knowledge about the overall market scenario and it’s most lucrative sectors. The research report also statistically provides accurate data in a statistical manner. It examines the historic accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Taurine market. QY Research report focuses on the consumption, geography, by type, by application, and the competitive landscape. The 4000 version of the report mainly splits the data for each region to analyze the leading companies, applications, and product types. QY Research aims to provide a complete knowledgeable report so that the readers will benefit from it. The report is properly examined and compiled by industry experts and will shed light on the key information that requires from the clients. Report Overview: Taurine is an organic acid widely distributed in animal tissues, and also exist in human beings’ body. But cats cannot produce taurine by itself. The global Taurine market size is projected to reach US$ 189.8 million by 2026, from US$ 147.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. The global Taurine market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taurine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. There are two production method of Taurine, Ethylene Oxide Method and Ethanol Amine Method. Currently the Ethylene Oxide Method is mainstream technology of manufacturing Taurine, with a share about 87% in 2019, global Top 3 manufacturers adopt this technology due to a lower cost. Taurine has wide range of applications, such as beverage, pet food, Healthcare Products, baby milk, feed and pharmaceutical, etc. Among them beverage and Pet Food are the two largest applications, both hold a share about 73% in 2019. There are only two countries producing the Taurine, China and Japan. China is the largest producer of Taurine, about 90% for export. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer, with a share about one-third of global output. Europe and North America are the second and third. Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, Yuanyang Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical are the key suppliers in the global Taurine market. Top 2 took up nearly 70% of the global market in 2019. Geographical Analysis: Based on region, the global Taurine market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets. Key Players: The major players that are operating in the global Taurine market are, Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, Yuanyang Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical Segment by Technology, Ethylene Oxide Method, Ethanol Amine Method